Putting the SUN in Sunday!

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We have another gorgeous day on tap across the Chattahoochee Valley with lots of sunshine in the forecast and highs in the upper-60s!! Monday will feature another cold start to the day with lows in the lower-40s, so make sure to bundle up before heading out to work or school. Sunny skies stay in the forecast through the middle of the week though which will keep our highs in the mid-70s through about Wednesday. Our next cold front begins to approach the region on Thursday which will make clouds return to the forecast, putting morning lows in the 50s as we warm things up a touch in the mornings. We will introduce a slim shower and storm chance on Friday ahead of the front, but behind its passage we will see another cool weekend with abundant sunshine, lows in the 40s, and highs in the 60s.

