Steeplechase at Callaway Gardens event held in Pine Mountain

By Leonard Hall
Published: Nov. 7, 2021 at 12:54 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
PINE MOUNTAIN, Ga. (WTVM) - Saturday, it was off to the races in Pine Mountain as Steeplechase at Callaway Gardens returned.

The Steeplechase included thoroughbred horses racing over jumps within the race course. It also included many big hats and even Jack Russell terriers!

”It’s exciting, said Mason Lampton, chairman. “We’ve made some significant course changes to just ensure horse safety and make sure that everybody has a really fun, nice day.”

Steeplechase at Callaway raises money for the arts in Columbus including the Columbus Museum, Springer Opera House, and the Callaway Foundation.

Columbus police make arrest in fatal shooting of 12-year-old
GDOT asks for feedback on proposed new exit in Columbus
Opelika Prince Hall Masons have six months to renovate historical Ferguson Chapel Church
Columbus residents excited about Fountain City Classic tailgate
Golf tournament kicks off Fountain City Classic weekend
