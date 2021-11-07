Steeplechase at Callaway Gardens event held in Pine Mountain

PINE MOUNTAIN, Ga. (WTVM) - Saturday, it was off to the races in Pine Mountain as Steeplechase at Callaway Gardens returned.

The Steeplechase included thoroughbred horses racing over jumps within the race course. It also included many big hats and even Jack Russell terriers!

”It’s exciting, said Mason Lampton, chairman. “We’ve made some significant course changes to just ensure horse safety and make sure that everybody has a really fun, nice day.”

Steeplechase at Callaway raises money for the arts in Columbus including the Columbus Museum, Springer Opera House, and the Callaway Foundation.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.