Virtual learning option available for some Sumter Co. students through rest of school year

AMERICUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A virtual learning option is available for some students in Sumter County through the rest of the school year.

The Sumter County Board of Education recently approved the remote option which is available to students with extenuating circumstances such as health reasons.

The option is also available to students who meet attendance, academic, and electronic device eligibility, according to the school system.

To apply for virtual learning for the second half of the 2021-2022 school year, click here.

