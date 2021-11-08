123 flags honor soldiers, veterans along Americus highway

AMERICUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Thursday is Veterans Day and people in Americus are already celebrating and remembering those who paid the ultimate sacrifice.

When drivers ride along Highway 30 in Americus, they see a presentation of 123 United States flags honoring the service and sacrifice of soldiers and veterans.

Commander of American Legion Post 558 Willie Young says they came up with the idea almost three years ago.

“You ride by and say, ‘That’s my grandad’s name on the flag!’ and it sort of brings that somber feeling to you,” Commander Young said.

Some of the flags posted in front of the building have black ribbons on them and others don’t.

“As you look in the center when you’re coming in, those are the deceased veterans with the black ribbons,” Young explained.

Each of the flags are purchased by people in the community for their loved ones.

“The cost of the flags is $50. We have people who come in now and say, ‘What do I need to do to get a flag?,” said Young.

Army Veteran Joe Arnette also has a flag up in honor of his service.

“I did two tours of service and then after that I did two tours in the National Guard,” said Arnette.

Arnette says these flags allow people to acknowledge and remember veterans who served in their community.

“Somebody sees your flag. They know you put in service to your country - gives you a sense of pride as my name when I’m driving by,” Arnette said.

Commander Young says it isn’t uncommon to have people honk their horns or stop by to show their appreciation like one woman who was driving by.

“When I was turning the corner at the red light, I saw the flags,” a woman said. “I was amazed. I was driving by and saw them and it touched my heart.”

The money raised from the flags enable a number of boys to go the American Legion Boys State conference, an event that teaches boys about the innerworkings of government and politics.

