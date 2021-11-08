Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Alabama hospitals face severe blood shortage, need donations

Alabama hospitals are facing a severe blood shortage and have a critical need for donations.
Alabama hospitals are facing a severe blood shortage and have a critical need for donations.(MGN)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 8:05 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Alabama hospitals are facing a severe blood shortage and have a critical need for donations.

The Alabama Hospital Association said the state is facing a blood supply crisis after the number of people donating blood has declined during the COVID-19 pandemic. Dr. Don Williamson, the president of the Alabama Hospital Association, said hospitals need help from their communities through blood donations and organized blood drives.

LifeSouth, the donation center that supplies blood to the majority of Alabama’s hospitals, has listed the statewide blood supply at “critical” levels. That means, on average, there is less than two days’ supply of blood on their shelves.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coroner ID’s victim of fatal Sunday morning shooting in Columbus
Police: LaGrange man charged after pulling gun during argument over money
Runaway juvenile wounded, another arrested after LaGrange knife attack
Man injured following incident outside of LaGrange sports bar
Columbus police make arrest in fatal shooting of 12-year-old
Columbus police make arrest in fatal shooting of 12-year-old

Latest News

Columbus Health Dept. hosting COVID vaccination clinic this week for kids age 5 - 11
COVID cases remain unchanged in Auburn City Schools
Virtual learning option available for some Sumter Co. students through rest of school year
COVID cases drop to single digits in Muscogee County Schools