Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Bomb threats unfounded at Ivy League schools, officials say

Police lights file graphic.
Police lights file graphic.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 7, 2021 at 9:30 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Ithaca, N.Y. (AP) — Officials say multiple bomb threats made over the weekend at Ivy League campuses were not credible.

Cornell, Columbia and Brown universities had alerted students to threats Sunday and deemed campuses safe a few hours later.

Evacuations were ordered in some buildings on the campuses.

Yale reported a bomb threat two days earlier that forced the evacuation of several buildings as well as nearby businesses in New Haven, Connecticut.

The university resumed normal campus activity Friday evening.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coroner ID’s victim of fatal Sunday morning shooting in Columbus
Columbus police make arrest in fatal shooting of 12-year-old
Columbus police make arrest in fatal shooting of 12-year-old
Police: LaGrange man charged after pulling gun during argument over money
Runaway juvenile wounded, another arrested after LaGrange knife attack
A proud father and husband, 58-year-old Vincent Konidare loved riding his motorcycle, being...
Fully vaccinated man dies from COVID-19 after month in hospital

Latest News

Columbus Health Dept. hosting COVID vaccination clinic this week for kids age 5 - 11
Sumter Historic Trust hosts porch tours in Americus
Coroner ID’s victim of fatal Sunday morning shooting in Columbus
Dr. Melissa Williams currently serves as director of human resources and professional learning...
Macon County Schools names new superintendent