Chattahoochee Co. Schools to hold virtual learning day this Friday

(Source: ChattCo. Schools)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 9:00 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
CUSSETA, Ga. (WTVM) - The Chattahoochee County School District is reminding parents of an upcoming scheduled virtual learning day.

Schools in the system will be closed Thursday for Veterans Day and the district will observe remote learning Friday.

District officials say teachers will communicate with students on any assignments, projects, and/or work in Google Classroom.

Find a full list of scheduled virtual learning days in the district here.

