Columbus Health Dept. hosting COVID vaccination clinic this week for kids age 5 - 11
Published: Nov. 7, 2021 at 9:51 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Health Department is preparing to host a COVID vaccination clinic for younger children.
Kids age 5 - 11 will be able to receive the Pfizer vaccine at the free drive-thru event.
It will be held from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. on the following days:
- Monday, November 8
- Tuesday, November 9
- Wednesday, November 10
The health department is located at 5601 Veterans Parkway.
Parents or guardians will need to sign a consent form. It can be found here.
