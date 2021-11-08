Columbus Health Dept. hosting COVID vaccination clinic this week for kids age 5 - 11

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Health Department is preparing to host a COVID vaccination clinic for younger children.

Kids age 5 - 11 will be able to receive the Pfizer vaccine at the free drive-thru event.

It will be held from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. on the following days:

Monday, November 8

Tuesday, November 9

Wednesday, November 10

The health department is located at 5601 Veterans Parkway.

Parents or guardians will need to sign a consent form. It can be found here.

