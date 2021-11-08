COVID cases remain unchanged in Auburn City Schools
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 7:55 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - The Auburn City School District has released a new update of COVID-19 cases in its school system.
The numbers show COVID cases remain unchanged from the previous week. Five students tested positive for the virus during the week of November 1 - 5.
School district officials say no students were quarantined during this period.
