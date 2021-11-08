Business Break
Feeding the Valley to prepare Thanksgiving meals for people in need in Chattahoochee Valley

(Saint Leo University- Savannah Center)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 4:22 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - With Thanksgiving quickly approaching, Feeding the Valley Food Bank is preparing for their Big Gobble event.

The event helps people in need in the Chattahoochee Valley.

Feeding the Valley needs between 100 and 200 volunteers that will assist in kitchen help, packing meals and delivering meals.

Meals will be prepped before Thanksgiving and then will be cooled to room temperature and delivered on Thanksgiving around 8 a.m.

“It doesn’t take long, probably an hour at most to deliver meals probably to five to seven locations that we’ll be dropping off around the Columbus and Phenix City area,” said Shelby Williams, business manager and volunteer coordinator.

Families will be delivered a traditional Thanksgiving meal that will include a turkey, collards and a peach cobbler for dessert.

In the past three years, Feeding the Valley has fed around 2,500 people on Thanksgiving.

To receive a meal, email thebiggobblecolumbusga@gmail.com.

To volunteer, click HERE. Masks must be worn in the kitchen and temperatures will be checked.

