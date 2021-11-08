Goodwill to hold hiring, resource fair for veterans and their families

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Goodwill will be holding their annual “Hiring Heroes Career and Community Resource Fair” honoring veterans, transitioning service members, military spouses and their families.

The Hiring Heroes event is set to take place on Thursday, November 18 from 2:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. at the Bibb Mill Event Center located at 3715 1st Avenue.

Nearly 4,000 jobs from a variety of industries will be available from over 50 of the region’s top employers. Some employers in attendance include some of the following:

Aflac

Groome Transportation

Columbus Police Department

Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office

Mando

Great Wolf Lodge

In addition to hosting the annual Hiring Heroes event, Goodwill also has a dedicated Veterans Services Program as part of their ongoing commitment to serve our nation’s veterans.

The Hiring Heroes Job Fair is free and open to the public and everyone is encouraged to attend. Job seekers should come dressed and ready to interview with multiple copies of their resume in-hand. All attendees are asked to practice social distancing and masks are required to speak with employers.

For more information, please contact the Midtown Goodwill Career Center at 706-256-1837 or click HERE.

