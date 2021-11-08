Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Goodwill to hold hiring, resource fair for veterans and their families

Goodwill to hold hiring resource fair for veterans and their families
Goodwill to hold hiring resource fair for veterans and their families(Source: Goodwill Career Center)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 12:00 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Goodwill will be holding their annual “Hiring Heroes Career and Community Resource Fair” honoring veterans, transitioning service members, military spouses and their families.

The Hiring Heroes event is set to take place on Thursday, November 18 from 2:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. at the Bibb Mill Event Center located at 3715 1st Avenue.

Nearly 4,000 jobs from a variety of industries will be available from over 50 of the region’s top employers. Some employers in attendance include some of the following:

  • Aflac
  • Groome Transportation
  • Columbus Police Department
  • Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office
  • Mando
  • Great Wolf Lodge

In addition to hosting the annual Hiring Heroes event, Goodwill also has a dedicated Veterans Services Program as part of their ongoing commitment to serve our nation’s veterans.

The Hiring Heroes Job Fair is free and open to the public and everyone is encouraged to attend. Job seekers should come dressed and ready to interview with multiple copies of their resume in-hand. All attendees are asked to practice social distancing and masks are required to speak with employers.

For more information, please contact the Midtown Goodwill Career Center at 706-256-1837 or click HERE.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coroner ID’s victim of fatal Sunday morning shooting in Columbus
Police: LaGrange man charged after pulling gun during argument over money
Runaway juvenile wounded, another arrested after LaGrange knife attack
Man injured following incident outside of LaGrange sports bar
Columbus police make arrest in fatal shooting of 12-year-old
Columbus police make arrest in fatal shooting of 12-year-old

Latest News

Remington Firearms to open global headquarters, manufacturing facility in LaGrange
The medical center is recognizing Keila Stewart and Mike Davis with Columbus Fire and EMS for...
Piedmont Columbus Regional names two first responders as November heroes
LIST: Restaurants offering Veterans Day deals and discounts
Columbus Health Dept. hosting COVID vaccination clinic this week for kids age 5 - 11