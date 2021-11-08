LIST: Restaurants offering Veterans Day deals and discounts

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - To honor members of the military, these restaurants are offering veterans free meals on Veterans Day, November 11.

Applebee’s : Veterans and active-duty military receive a free meal when dining in from a special menu. Also military guests will receive a $5 bounce back card to redeem.

Chicken Salad Chick : Veterans and active-duty military will receive a free Chick Special and regular drink.

Chili’s : Veterans and active-duty service members get a free meal from a select menu.

Denny’s : Veterans and active military personnel get a free ‘Build Your Own Grand Slam’, from 5 a.m. to noon.

Dunkin’ Donuts : Veterans and active-duty military receive a free donut at participating locations.

Hooters : Active-duty military and veterans get a free entrée from the Hooters Veterans Day Menu with purchase of a beverage.

IHOP : Veterans and active-duty military get free Red, White & Blueberry Pancakes at participating locations.

Red Lobster : Veterans, active-duty military and reservists get a free appetizer or dessert from a special menu.

Shane’s Rib Shack : Active-duty military and veterans get a free BBQ Pork or BBQ Chicken Plate November 10 through 12.

Smoothie King : Veterans and active-duty military members get a free 20 oz. smoothie.

Starbucks : Veterans, military service members and military spouses get a free tall (12-oz) hot brewed coffee at participating stores.

Texas Roadhouse : Texas Roadhouse will hand out dinner vouchers at the stores’ parking lots from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Veterans and active-duty military can redeem their dinner vouchers when the restaurant opens for dinner, through May 30, 2022.