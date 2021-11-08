Local group helps Black-owned businesses in the Chattahoochee Valley

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A new group in Columbus - the River Valley Black Chamber of Commerce - is working to establish itself as top resource for the development and strengthening of Black-owned businesses in the River Valley.

The group launched about three months ago and has approximately 100 members.

Following the model of the Atlanta Black Chambers, the RVBCC has three focus areas: business, community and government.

Each area has a vice president and committees under each category. The group meets for its second time Tuesday to announce the launch of the LaVoy Powell Business Grant.

“Black businesses historically face challenges that other business don’t always face,” said Dr. Shae Anderson, Leadership, River Valley Black Chamber of Commerce. “Then of course, when you talk about the negative economic impact of COVID, it’s particularly important we help our local Black businesses not to just get back on their but thrive and have sustainability.”

Proceeds from vendor contributions at last month’s event are providing the seed money for the grant. The RVBCC will develop the criteria, form the selection panel, and open applications to members in early 2022.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.