Local program gives back to seniors during holiday season

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Home Instead of Auburn is renewing the “Be a Santa to a Senior” program as isolation continues to impact local seniors - to guarantee another season of holiday cheer.

Be a Santa to a Senior supports older adults who may be overlooked, isolated or alone during the holiday season.

This year, the organization will be working with the Opelika Activity Center to provide 100 gifts to seniors in the area.

Be a Santa to a Senior trees can be found at the following locations:

• Auburn Pharmacy | 643 North Dean Road, Auburn, AL 36830

• Opelika Sportsplex | 1001 Andrews Road, Opelika, AL 36801

• Piggly Wiggly | 1515 2nd Avenue, Opelika, AL 36801

Individuals can visit one of the participating locations listed above and look for the Be a Santa to a Senior tree on display from now through December 17.

Each tree will be decorated with ornaments featuring seniors’ first names and gift suggestions. Holiday shoppers can choose an ornament, buy the requested gift, and return it unwrapped to the location with the ornament attached.

