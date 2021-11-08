Business Break
Piedmont Columbus Regional names two first responders as November heroes

The medical center is recognizing Keila Stewart and Mike Davis with Columbus Fire and EMS for their swift assessment when a patient showed signs of a stroke.(Source: Piedmont Columbus Regional)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 11:10 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Piedmont Columbus Regional has named two first responders as the organization’s November First Friday heroes.

The medical center is recognizing Keila Stewart and Mike Davis with Columbus Fire and EMS for their swift assessment when a patient showed signs of a stroke.

Officials say the two received a call that a person was experiencing weakness on one side of their body. When they arrived, the patient’s symptoms were improving. Yet, Stewart and Davis still transported the patient to the hospital for treatment.

Before the patient received a CT scan, Stewart, Davis, along with paramedic student Max Bonin noticed the right side of the patient’s face began to drop.

Officials say they notified a nurse who got the ER doctor. Within a short time, the patient was completely unable to move the right side of their body. The patient was given stroke treatment medication which dissolves blood clots, the organization says.

Hospital officials add that the outcome may have been different if it weren’t for the crew’s quick efforts.

The organization plans to commend the duo with a ceremony at a later date.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

