Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Report: Hackers infiltrate 9 organizations, including in defense and energy

It’s unclear who is responsible for the breach, but some of the attackers’ tactics overlap with...
It’s unclear who is responsible for the breach, but some of the attackers’ tactics overlap with those used by a suspected Chinese hacking group.(Gray Media)
By CNN
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 8:35 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A cybersecurity research firm says foreign hackers have breached nine organizations in the defense, energy, health care, technology and education sectors.

At least one of the organizations is in the U.S.

Palo Alto Networks said the hackers stole passwords to gain long-term access to these organization’s networks.

It’s unclear who is responsible for the breach, but some of the attackers’ tactics overlap with those used by a suspected Chinese hacking group.

Officials from the National Security Agency and the U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency are tracking the threat.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coroner ID’s victim of fatal Sunday morning shooting in Columbus
Police: LaGrange man charged after pulling gun during argument over money
Runaway juvenile wounded, another arrested after LaGrange knife attack
Man injured following incident outside of LaGrange sports bar
Columbus police make arrest in fatal shooting of 12-year-old
Columbus police make arrest in fatal shooting of 12-year-old

Latest News

Texas Roadhouse offering meal vouchers to Veterans on Nov. 11
Albert Weber
91-year-old farmer helps with North Dakota corn harvest
Chattahoochee Co. Schools to hold virtual learning day this Friday
Starting Monday, the U.S. is accepting fully vaccinated travelers at airports and land borders....
As rules ease, travelers head to US for emotional reunions