Settled Weather Through Midweek

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - After yet another cold start to the day, we will warm things up quickly with abundant sunshine around for your Monday to put highs in the mid-70s! We will keep these cool mornings in place with clear skies through midweek before we build a few more clouds back into the forecast ahead of our next cold front which clears the valley late Friday. Rain stays out of the forecast until Thursday night into Friday when we see a few showers and a storm or two in the mix ahead of this front that will usher in cooler air by the weekend. As of now, it looks like we will see another cool and sunny weekend on tap again across the valley with windy conditions behind that front.

