Sumter Historic Trust hosts porch tours in Americus

AMERICUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Sumter Historic Trust hosted a series of porch tours in Americus Sunday afternoon.

People in the community got the chance to see and learn about historical homes right in their own communities. The porch tours gave homeowners, whose homes date back as early as the 1900s or before, the chance to share history.

President of the Sumter County Historic Trust and Americus mayor-elect Lee Kinnamon say the tours encouraged people to pay attention to the history in the city and encourage preservation.

One of the homes belongs tor retired Georgia State Senator George Hooks.

“This home was built in 1917 and it was built by a famous Columbus architect, T.F. Lockwood, and he designed it, Hooks explained. “I still have the original blue prints of the house when we restored it.”

Senator Hooks, like several others on Taylor Street, is preserving the antiques and history of his home.

Kinnamon says while some of the homeowners are aware of the history of these homes, other are newcomers to the neighborhood and weren’t aware.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.