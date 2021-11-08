Veterans Day closings in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The local government of Columbus is suspending or altering hours on Thursday, November 11, in observance of Veterans Day.

Below is a list of hours and closings:

Water/Recycle No pickup Thursday, Nov. 11 | Trash collected Wednesday, Nov. 10 Citizens Services Center CLOSED: Thursday, Nov. 11 Landfills: Granite Bluff/Pine Grove CLOSED: Thursday, Nov. 11 Parks and Recreation All Parks and Rec facilities closed Nov. 11 | Lake Oliver Marina open: 8 a.m. - 6 p.m. | Columbus Aquatic Center: 6 a.m. - 8 p.m. | Cooper Creek Tennis Center: 8:30 a.m. - 8:30 p.m. Animal Control CLOSED: Thursday, Nov. 11 METRA Bus Service No bus service | Administration office closed Recorder’s Court CLOSED: Thursday, Nov. 11 Civic Center/Ice Rink CLOSED: Thursday, Nov. 11

The hours are set with the exception of emergency services such as fire, police and ambulance. For an emergency, call 911.

