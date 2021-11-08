Veterans Day closings in Columbus
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 9:45 AM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The local government of Columbus is suspending or altering hours on Thursday, November 11, in observance of Veterans Day.
Below is a list of hours and closings:
|Water/Recycle
|No pickup Thursday, Nov. 11 | Trash collected Wednesday, Nov. 10
|Citizens Services Center
|CLOSED: Thursday, Nov. 11
|Landfills: Granite Bluff/Pine Grove
|CLOSED: Thursday, Nov. 11
|Parks and Recreation
|All Parks and Rec facilities closed Nov. 11 | Lake Oliver Marina open: 8 a.m. - 6 p.m. | Columbus Aquatic Center: 6 a.m. - 8 p.m. | Cooper Creek Tennis Center: 8:30 a.m. - 8:30 p.m.
|Animal Control
|CLOSED: Thursday, Nov. 11
|METRA Bus Service
|No bus service | Administration office closed
|Recorder’s Court
|CLOSED: Thursday, Nov. 11
|Civic Center/Ice Rink
|CLOSED: Thursday, Nov. 11
The hours are set with the exception of emergency services such as fire, police and ambulance. For an emergency, call 911.
