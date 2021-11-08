Business Break
Veterans Day closings in Columbus

(Alexei_Zatevakhin | 123RF)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 9:45 AM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The local government of Columbus is suspending or altering hours on Thursday, November 11, in observance of Veterans Day.

Below is a list of hours and closings:

Water/RecycleNo pickup Thursday, Nov. 11 | Trash collected Wednesday, Nov. 10
Citizens Services CenterCLOSED: Thursday, Nov. 11
Landfills: Granite Bluff/Pine GroveCLOSED: Thursday, Nov. 11
Parks and RecreationAll Parks and Rec facilities closed Nov. 11 | Lake Oliver Marina open: 8 a.m. - 6 p.m. | Columbus Aquatic Center: 6 a.m. - 8 p.m. | Cooper Creek Tennis Center: 8:30 a.m. - 8:30 p.m.
Animal ControlCLOSED: Thursday, Nov. 11
METRA Bus ServiceNo bus service | Administration office closed
Recorder’s CourtCLOSED: Thursday, Nov. 11
Civic Center/Ice RinkCLOSED: Thursday, Nov. 11

The hours are set with the exception of emergency services such as fire, police and ambulance. For an emergency, call 911.

