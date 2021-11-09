Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

31st annual Fountain City Classic comes to an end

31st annual Fountain City Classic comes to an end
31st annual Fountain City Classic comes to an end
By Dajhea Jones
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 3:39 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Fountain City Classic wrapped up this weekend, bringing thousands of people to Columbus.

The football game features Fort Valley State University and Albany State University, two historically black universities. Proceeds from the game and events leading up to it go to scholarships for local students.

News Leader 9 talked with the Fountain City Classic’s Executive Director to find out how people coming to the game impacted Columbus.

“The turnout was definitely very good under the circumstances. We are in a pandemic so we didn’t expect the 40 to 45,000 people. This year our count is at 25,000 people, said Robbie Branscomb, Exec. Director Fountain City Classic.

There are a number of events leading up to the Fountain City Classic including a Coffee Sip, Fountain City Golf tournament and Cufflinks and Pearls.

Branscomb says turn out for those events were moderate as to keep everyone socially distanced. She says the goal is to give out 25 scholarships this year.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Remington Firearms to open global headquarters, manufacturing facility in LaGrange
Coroner ID’s victim of fatal Sunday morning shooting in Columbus
Missing Florida teen found safe in Phenix City, Ala.
‘No threat or imminent danger’ after incident at Smiths Station High School
Veterans Day closings in Columbus

Latest News

WTVM Share Your Thanks
Help fight hunger, donate to WTVM’s Share Your Thanks by Giving food drive
Car accident generic
Daylight Saving Time ends: Car accidents impacted by time change
Search underway for Opelika boater on Lake Martin
Harris County Schools: Less than 10 active COVID cases