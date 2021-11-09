31st annual Fountain City Classic comes to an end

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Fountain City Classic wrapped up this weekend, bringing thousands of people to Columbus.

The football game features Fort Valley State University and Albany State University, two historically black universities. Proceeds from the game and events leading up to it go to scholarships for local students.

News Leader 9 talked with the Fountain City Classic’s Executive Director to find out how people coming to the game impacted Columbus.

“The turnout was definitely very good under the circumstances. We are in a pandemic so we didn’t expect the 40 to 45,000 people. This year our count is at 25,000 people, said Robbie Branscomb, Exec. Director Fountain City Classic.

There are a number of events leading up to the Fountain City Classic including a Coffee Sip, Fountain City Golf tournament and Cufflinks and Pearls.

Branscomb says turn out for those events were moderate as to keep everyone socially distanced. She says the goal is to give out 25 scholarships this year.

