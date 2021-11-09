Another Dry Day; Rain Chances Up For Veterans Day

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Wednesday will be a nice day with increasing clouds, but still enough sunshine to push temperatures into the mid and upper 70s. Thursday - Veterans Day - will be a day with occasional showers, with the best coverage coming during the evening and early part of the night. Go into the day expecting to get wet at some point, but it won’t be a complete washout. On Friday, the sunshine will be back in the upper 60s with plenty of sunshine, but the coolest temperatures will settle in for the weekend and early next week. Highs will drop back into the upper 50s and lower 60s for Saturday through next Tuesday with overnight lows well into the 30s during this time. There will be some frost or freeze concerns along the way with the coldest morning coming up being Tuesday morning with the potential for some upper 20s in the normally colder spots. Temperatures will warm up a bit by the middle and end of next week, and our forecast will continue to stay dry.

