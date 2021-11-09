Beautiful Start to the Week; Rain Back on Thursday

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We had a chilly start to this Monday with lows in the 30s and lower 40s across the Valley, and look for a similar start early on Tuesday morning. Clouds will increase during the day, but they will be high, thin clouds that won’t have a big impact on the forecast. Highs will still find their way into the mid 70s in most spots. Wednesday will be another warm day - likely the warmest day of the week - with some sun and clouds ahead of the next big cold front. That will bring some rain to us on Veteran’s Day, with scattered showers during the day and into the night. The weather improves by Friday with the drier air settling in. The colder temperatures will settle in for the weekend with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s on Saturday and Sunday and lows in the 30s and 40s early Sunday and early Monday mornings. The coldest air may wait until Monday and Tuesday of next week to settle in with highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s in our forecast - and again the risk of a frost or freeze in some communities.

