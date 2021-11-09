City council approves new warden at Muscogee Co. Prison

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County Prison has a new warden. City leaders approved the resolution for Herbert Walker’s appointment during today’s Columbus Council Meeting.

The Columbus Mayor picked Walker to fill the position. Walker has more than 20 years of experience in corrections, including 14 years in senior management. The selection came after the City conducted a national search for the position.

“Well I’ve been promoted through a lot of ranks, Sargent, Lieutenant, Captain, Unit Manager, Assistant Chief, Acting Warden Position. So my career has ked me up to this moment. So I feel like I’m ready. I’m prepared and I’m excited. I’m just ready to get boots on the ground- learn everything about the community and the work that’s going to be expected of me and I’m going to give one hundred and ten percent,” said Walker.

Walker replaces interim Warden Sherman Thomas, who took the position following the retirement of Dwight Hamrick.

