Columbus Health Dept. begins administering COVID vaccines to kids

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Health Department started administering COVID vaccines to kids age five to 11 Monday afternoon. This comes after the CDC announced the okay last Tuesday.

“I’m just so happy that this day has arrived and I hope a lot of parents will think about their children,” Columbus resident Wally Ray said.

Five to 11-year-olds now have access to two low dose COVID-19 vaccines. The vaccine is made by Pfizer and its partner BioNTech. The second dose will be administered 21 days later. The difference between the kids vaccine and adult vaccine: administers are using a smaller needle.

“Every parent has to make their own choices about their children’s health,” Pam Kirkland with the Columbus Health Department said. “We know that children are at low risk for the virus, but if they feel their children need additional immunity boosting, they can get the vaccine. They need to their research, go to credible sources.”

Wally Ray brought his son, Moziah, in to get the COVID vaccine Monday. He said that he is not worried about possible side effects and that he believes in the power of science.

“I’ve just been worried sick about him, making sure that I keep him focused and keep him healthy,” Ray said. “It’s just been scary, this whole crisis. Finally, this day has arrived and I wanted to be the first one in line to get it done.”

And the first patient Moziah was. The fourth grader said the shot was a breeze. Ray explained he hopes his son’s life can return to normal soon and so that he can experience his childhood.

“I think, as a kid, you try to keep their world little different, but I think the masks have just been a big headache, but unfortunately, that’s just part of what you have to go through to stay healthy,” Ray explained. “Once the masks are removed, and they can be children again, I think I’ll feel a lot better.”

The clinic wrapped up Monday night at 6 p.m. The Columbus Health Department is hosting clinics for kids age five to 11 again Tuesday and Wednesday from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m.

Starting next week, clinics for kids will be on Tuesdays and Thursdays. No appointment is necessary.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.