Daylight Saving Time ends: Car accidents impacted by time change

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Country roads take many of us home, and on these country roads we often encounter deer.

With the time change over the weekend, many of us are now driving home around or at dusk which is when deer are more active. Because of this, we tend to see an uptick in deer-related crashes during the evening hours after the return to Daylight Standard Time.

Now you’re going to work right as that sun is rising, for those leaving a little earlier, they might leave at dark and then as they’re approaching work the sun is starting to come up, and with the shorter days they’re heading home from work and that sun’s setting - they’re on the move again. So just increases the likelihood of collisions and seeing deer on the roadways,” said Taylor Winchell, biologist for Georgia DNR.

With all of this in mind, there are precautions you can take to decrease your risk of colliding with a deer on the roadway. Make sure your headlights are working and if you cannot see well, slow down a bit to decrease your chance of collision.

If there is one deer, there are likely to be more crossing so keep that in mind if you see them out and about. If you do encounter a deer on the roadway, slow down and try not to swerve since you don’t know which way they will go.

