East Alabama Chamber of Commerce celebrates Veterans Day by installing banners in Phenix City area

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - The East Alabama Chamber of Commerce is celebrating Veterans Day by installing banners in Phenix City and Smiths Station.

Banners will be installed on power poles along Panther Parkway in Smiths Station on Tuesday, November 9. And in Phenix City, banners will be installed on light poles along Whitewater Avenue on Wednesday, November 10.

On November 10, the East Alabama Chamber of Commerce will dedicate their monthly breakfast to the celebration and honor of veterans in the Chattahoochee Valley.

