Former UGA football player, Super Bowl champion visits Troup Co. schools

Students read along with football player Malcolm Mitchell. (Source: WALB)
By Dajhea Jones
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 4:33 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LaGrange, Ga. (WTVM) - A Super Bowl champion and former Georgia Bulldog wide receiver visited several schools in Troup County today.

While studying at University of Georgia, Malcolm Mitchell became a fan of reading during his freshman year. While learning to read was challenging for him as a kid, he says he was able to overcome it.

After graduation in 2015, Mitchell became an author with the publication of his first children’s book, “The Magician’s Hat.” Recognizing the importance of children being able to read proficiently before the fourth grade, Mitchell encourages parents to help their kids foster a love of reading.

“I’m a new parent. I’m rarely home. So I understand the challenges, but any moment regardless if it’s three minutes to 60 seconds -- if you can open a book with your child, and sit down with them, it’ll do more than you can imagine,” said Mitchell.

That same year, he began a youth literacy initiative called Read with Malcolm - Share the Magic Foundation to transform lives through literacy.

While in LaGrange, Mitchell visited Callaway, LaGrange and Troup High Schools where he held reading rallies. . During the event at LaGrange High School, which featured a magician, students received a copy of his first children’s book.

