Frank Brown Recreation Center in Auburn to close Saturday

(Source: City of Auburn)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 2:05 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - The City of Auburn has announced one of its recreation centers will temporarily close.

The Frank Brown Recreation Center, located at 235 Opelika Road, will be closed Saturday due to Auburn University’s home football game.

Additionally, the Yarbrough Tennis Center will close at noon because the football game starts at 11 a.m.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

