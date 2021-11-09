Harris County Schools: Less than 10 active COVID cases
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 2:35 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
HAMILTON, Ga. (WTVM) - The Harris County School District has released its latest update of COVID cases in its system.
For the week of November 2 - 9, the school district reports:
- Students - 8 active COVID cases, 31 close contact cases
- Employees - 1 active COVID case, 1 close contact case
The school system has nearly 5,500 students and close to 800 employees.
