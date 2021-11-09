Business Break
Harris County Schools: Less than 10 active COVID cases

(WLUC/CDC)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 2:35 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
HAMILTON, Ga. (WTVM) - The Harris County School District has released its latest update of COVID cases in its system.

For the week of November 2 - 9, the school district reports:

  • Students - 8 active COVID cases, 31 close contact cases
  • Employees - 1 active COVID case, 1 close contact case

The school system has nearly 5,500 students and close to 800 employees.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

