Harris County Schools: Less than 10 active COVID cases

HAMILTON, Ga. (WTVM) - The Harris County School District has released its latest update of COVID cases in its system.

For the week of November 2 - 9, the school district reports:

Students - 8 active COVID cases, 31 close contact cases

Employees - 1 active COVID case, 1 close contact case

The school system has nearly 5,500 students and close to 800 employees.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.