Help fight hunger, donate to WTVM’s Share Your Thanks by Giving food drive

WTVM Share Your Thanks(Source: WTVM)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 3:57 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Thanksgiving is just around the corner and WTVM has partnered with local sponsors to restock the shelves of our local food banks. Many people in our community are facing uncertainties caused by COVID-19.

WTVM, Sons Chevrolet, Sons Ford, A.P.C.U., Rivertown Buick GMC, Southern States Bank, Feeding the Valley Food Bank and Food Bank of East Alabama are asking for your help to make sure food isn’t one of them.

Beginning November 8th, you can Share Your Thanks By Giving by donating non-perishable food items to the following locations:

  • Atlanta Postal Credit Union
    • 6270 Bradley Park Drive
  • Rivertown Buick GMC
    • 6270 Bradley Park Drive
  • Sons Chevrolet of Columbus
    • 3615 Manchester Expressway
  • Sons Ford of Auburn
    • 2305 S. College Street
  • Southern States Bank
    • Auburn: 815 Opelika Road | Opelika: 2601 Fredrick Road | Columbus: 1326 13th Street | Columbus: 5604 Whittlesey Boulevard

Donations will be accepted at the following locations from November 8 through November 19.

WTVM will also host a drive-thru drop-off event at our station on Wednesday, November 17, located at 1909 Wynnton Road in Columbus.

You can also donate to Feeding the Valley Food Bank or the Food Bank of East Alabama online with a monetary donation.

All proceeds benefit Feeding the Valley Food Bank and Food Bank of East Alabama.

For more information on WTVM’s Share Your Thanks by Giving, click HERE.

