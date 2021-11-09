Help fight hunger, donate to WTVM’s Share Your Thanks by Giving food drive

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Thanksgiving is just around the corner and WTVM has partnered with local sponsors to restock the shelves of our local food banks. Many people in our community are facing uncertainties caused by COVID-19.

WTVM, Sons Chevrolet, Sons Ford, A.P.C.U., Rivertown Buick GMC, Southern States Bank, Feeding the Valley Food Bank and Food Bank of East Alabama are asking for your help to make sure food isn’t one of them.

Beginning November 8th, you can Share Your Thanks By Giving by donating non-perishable food items to the following locations:

Atlanta Postal Credit Union 6270 Bradley Park Drive

Rivertown Buick GMC 6270 Bradley Park Drive

Sons Chevrolet of Columbus 3615 Manchester Expressway

Sons Ford of Auburn 2305 S. College Street

Southern States Bank Auburn : 815 Opelika Road | Opelika : 2601 Fredrick Road | Columbus : 1326 13th Street | Columbus : 5604 Whittlesey Boulevard



Donations will be accepted at the following locations from November 8 through November 19.

WTVM will also host a drive-thru drop-off event at our station on Wednesday, November 17, located at 1909 Wynnton Road in Columbus.

You can also donate to Feeding the Valley Food Bank or the Food Bank of East Alabama online with a monetary donation.

All proceeds benefit Feeding the Valley Food Bank and Food Bank of East Alabama.

For more information on WTVM’s Share Your Thanks by Giving, click HERE.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.