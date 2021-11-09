Business Break
MCSO: 35 sex offenders arrested during multi-agency operation

(Source: Muscogee County Sheriff's Office)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 8:40 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) says 35 sex offenders were arrested between October 25 and November 1 as a part of a multi-agency operation.

Operation Watchful Eye VI involved 66 Georgia sheriff’s offices. 51 warrants were issued for violations of state registration laws as a result of the operation, 3 warrants were issued for new sex offenses, 26 warrants were issued for residency violations of the sex offender registry and 13 warrants were issued for other miscellaneous new charges, according to MCSO.

Sex offenders are by law required to register and keep the public informed of where they reside, work, and attend school.

Muscogee County Sheriff Greg Countryman says he’s grateful for a successful operation and adds there are more than 700 sex offenders in Muscogee County alone.

“Upon my taking of office, we’ve increased the number of staff assigned to our Sex Offender Unit from 1 to 5,” said Sheriff Greg Countryman. “As of October 31, 2021, our Sex Offender Unit has conducted over 7,000 sex offender checks, have issued 77 warrants, and executed 98 warrants. In addition, we have excellent working relationships with sex offender investigators from law enforcement agencies throughout Georgia, Alabama, and at the state and federal levels.”

During the operation, officials say it was discovered that 467 sex offenders had absconded from their last known address, which requires the sheriff to work with other agencies and track these individuals down.

You can stay aware of offenders that live in your area by using the Offender Watch app, the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office website, or the Georgia Sex Offender registry.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

