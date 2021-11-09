Muscogee Co. Sheriff’s Office warns residents about phone scam

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents about a phone scam falsely representing members of the department.

Officials say a caller is attempting to trick people into believing they have an outstanding warrant for failing to appear in court. They claim to resolve the matter by purchasing crypto currency, like bitcoin.

Police want residents to know a law enforcement agency will never attempt to collect a fine over the phone.

Law enforcement agencies do not accept crypto currency as a form of payment.

If you ever have a concern regarding a warrant, you can call the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office.

