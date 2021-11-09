Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Muscogee Co. Sheriff’s Office warns residents about phone scam

Muscogee County Jail
Muscogee County Jail(WTVM)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 9:39 AM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents about a phone scam falsely representing members of the department.

Officials say a caller is attempting to trick people into believing they have an outstanding warrant for failing to appear in court. They claim to resolve the matter by purchasing crypto currency, like bitcoin.

Police want residents to know a law enforcement agency will never attempt to collect a fine over the phone.

Law enforcement agencies do not accept crypto currency as a form of payment.

If you ever have a concern regarding a warrant, you can call the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Remington Firearms to open global headquarters, manufacturing facility in LaGrange
Coroner ID’s victim of fatal Sunday morning shooting in Columbus
‘No threat or imminent danger’ after incident at Smiths Station High School
Veterans Day closings in Columbus
Missing Florida teen found safe in Phenix City, Ala.

Latest News

MCSO: 35 sex offenders arrested during multi-agency operation
The punishment for drivers who move recklessly through work zones has increased.
ALDOT launches campaign informing drivers of new work zone fines
This is the second time Montgomery County District Attorney Daryl Bailey has complained to the...
Alabama Supreme Court to consider higher maximum bail for murder cases
Missing Florida teen found safe in Phenix City, Ala.