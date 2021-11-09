Business Break
Police chief reacts as Columbus reaches 61 homicides

By Leonard Hall
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 7:21 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The city of Columbus recorded another homicide over the weekend, bringing the total number of homicides to 61 for the year.

Police Chief Freddie Blackmon joined us on News Leader 9 at 5:30 Monday to discuss the latest fatal shooting and what police and doing to combat violence in the Fountain City.

“What it takes is community involvement as we communicate continuously and we’ve had community involvement on several cases that we’ve worked on, especially with our operation that we just completed,” Chief Blackmon said. “We encourage the citizens to continue to be involved.”

Anyone with information on crimes is asked to contact the Columbus Police Department at 706-653-3400.

Watch the full interview above.

