COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The RiverCenter of Performing Arts announced the cancellation of a December concert.

The Martina McBride concert - originally scheduled for December 2 at 7:30 p.m. - has been cancelled.

Refunds will be issued for all tickets purchased.

For questions, please contact the RiverCenter box office at 706-256-3612.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.