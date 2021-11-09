Business Break
Search underway for Opelika boater on Lake Martin

(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 2:49 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
TALLAPOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - A search is underway for a missing Opelika boater on Lake Martin.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is searching for 58-year-old Roger Milby.

ALEA says troopers, along with the Alex City Rescue Squad, recovered a boat belonging to Milby. Authorities say it was found just north of Camp ASCCA after his wife reported him missing to the Alex City Police Department.

The Alex City Police and Fire Departments, dive team, plus search and rescue squads are all assisting with the search.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

