Valley woman found not guilty of her mother’s death

VALLEY, Ala. (WTVM) - A Valley woman has been found not guilty for her mother’s death.

Heather Christenson was found not guilty by reason of insanity. She confessed to killing her mother, Francis McDonald, back in 2018.

McDonald’s death happened on 36th Street in Valley. The two lived together at the time of the murder.

“At the conclusion of the State’s case in chief, the defense counsel made a motion for directed verdict finding the defendant not guilty by reason of mental disease and defect. The court recessed the trial until the following day to fully consider the defendant’s motion. After carefully consideration of the demeanor of the defendant, argument from counsel and testimony before the court, the defendant’s motion was granted. The defendant is not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect.”

According to court documents, Christenson is in the custody of the Department of Mental Health.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.