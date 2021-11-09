Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Valley woman found not guilty of her mother’s death

By Leonard Hall
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 9:00 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VALLEY, Ala. (WTVM) - A Valley woman has been found not guilty for her mother’s death.

Heather Christenson was found not guilty by reason of insanity. She confessed to killing her mother, Francis McDonald, back in 2018.

McDonald’s death happened on 36th Street in Valley. The two lived together at the time of the murder.

According to court documents, Christenson is in the custody of the Department of Mental Health.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coroner ID’s victim of fatal Sunday morning shooting in Columbus
Police: LaGrange man charged after pulling gun during argument over money
Runaway juvenile wounded, another arrested after LaGrange knife attack
Remington Firearms to open global headquarters, manufacturing facility in LaGrange
Man injured following incident outside of LaGrange sports bar

Latest News

Local group helps Black-owned businesses in the Chattahoochee Valley
Local group helps Black-owned businesses in the Chattahoochee Valley
Valley woman found not guilty of her mother’s death
Valley woman found not guilty of her mother’s death
‘No threat or imminent danger’ after incident at Smiths Station High School
‘No threat or imminent danger’ after incident at Smiths Station High School
Fourth grader Moziah was the first the receive the vaccine at the clinic.
Columbus Health Dept. begins administering COVID vaccines to kids