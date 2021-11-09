Business Break
Warmer Days Ahead

Radek’s Forecast
A sunny Sunday on tap
A sunny Sunday on tap
By Radek Przygodzki
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 7:38 AM EST
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A chilly if not cold start for Tuesday will give away to a warm afternoon where you’ll be able to shed the layers as highs end up in the middle and upper 70s. We do it all over again on Wednesday with a milder start around 50 and highs back in the middle and upper 70s. On Thursday we will track our next strong cold front that will spread showers and isolated storms into the picture for mainly Thursday afternoon and night, have the rain gear handy as rain coverage will be 40-60%. Friday and the weekend is dry and chilly with highs in the upper 50s and lows 60s, and a frost/freeze concern exists at night with many areas seeing 30s for lows. Have a great Tuesday!

