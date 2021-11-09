Business Break
Winn Dixie parent company holding hiring event this Friday

(wtok)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 12:08 PM EST
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WTVM) - Southeastern Grocers, parent company of Winn Dixie, is looking to fill numerous positions during a companywide hiring event at its stores this Friday.

The company says there are thousands of full-time and part-time openings at its stores throughout the Southeast. Store managers will be on-site to accept applications and conduct interviews from 1 p.m. to 6p.m. at all stores.

Southeastern Grocers says it’s looking to grow its team of dedicated associates at stores throughout its five-state footprint.

Applicants are encouraged to apply online prior to the hiring event; however, walk-ins are welcome.

