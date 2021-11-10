Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

2 shot near school in Tuskegee, search underway for suspects

No students were at the school at the time, according to school officials
Police confirm two people were shot Wednesday morning near Tuskegee Public School.
Police confirm two people were shot Wednesday morning near Tuskegee Public School.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 1:34 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Police confirm two people were shot Wednesday morning near Tuskegee Public School, and a search is underway for the suspects.

The shooting happened around 10:30 a.m. on South School Street, according to Tuskegee Police Chief Lloyd Jenkins.

The victims were transported to a hospital for treatment. The extent of their injuries hasn’t been released.

The shooting location is about 500 feet from the school in a residential area, but school officials confirmed students were not at the school today.

Investigators are on the scene gathering evidence.

The police chief said officers are making sure they find the suspects.

“This is not going to happen in our city,” he said.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brandon Hughes is standing trial for 7 felony counts.
Former Lee Co. DA sentenced to jail for violating ethics law while in office
Missing Florida teen found safe in Phenix City, Ala.
Martina McBride
RiverCenter announces cancellation of Martina McBride concert
Muscogee County Jail
Muscogee Co. Sheriff’s Office warns residents about phone scam
MCSO: 35 sex offenders arrested during multi-agency operation

Latest News

Car crash leaves lane blocked on US Highway 431 in Lee County
Carol Evans, who suffers from suffers from Alzheimer’s, was last seen on November 10, 2017...
Four years later, still no answers to West Point woman’s disappearance
Harris County teacher receives Flint Energies grant
WTVM Editorial 11/10/21: A Name You Should Know
WTVM Editorial 11/10/21: A Name You Should Know