2 shot near school in Tuskegee, search underway for suspects

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Police confirm two people were shot Wednesday morning near Tuskegee Public School, and a search is underway for the suspects.

The shooting happened around 10:30 a.m. on South School Street, according to Tuskegee Police Chief Lloyd Jenkins.

The victims were transported to a hospital for treatment. The extent of their injuries hasn’t been released.

The shooting location is about 500 feet from the school in a residential area, but school officials confirmed students were not at the school today.

Investigators are on the scene gathering evidence.

The police chief said officers are making sure they find the suspects.

“This is not going to happen in our city,” he said.

