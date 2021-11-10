Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Alabama boy named world’s most premature infant to survive

Curtis Means was born at 21 weeks and one day at UAB Hospital.
Curtis Means was born at 21 weeks and one day at UAB Hospital.(UAB Hospital)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 12:29 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) - An Alabama boy who weighed less than a pound at birth after his mother went into labor at only 21 weeks and one day of gestation has been certified as the world’s most premature baby to survive.

Guinness World Records and UAB Hospital announced Wednesday that Curtis Means beat the previous record by one day.

Curtis Means was born at 21 weeks and one day at UAB Hospital.
Curtis Means was born at 21 weeks and one day at UAB Hospital.(UAB Hospital)

Curtis was born 132 days premature on July 5, 2020 with a twin who didn’t survive.

Weighing only 14.8 ounces at birth, the boy is now healthy and 16 months old.

Mother Michelle Butler of Eutaw, Alabama, says she’ll always remember being able to take Curtis home and surprise her older children.

Curtis Means was born at 21 weeks and one day at UAB Hospital.
Curtis Means was born at 21 weeks and one day at UAB Hospital.(UAB Hospital)

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brandon Hughes is standing trial for 7 felony counts.
Former Lee Co. DA sentenced to jail for violating ethics law while in office
Martina McBride
RiverCenter announces cancellation of Martina McBride concert
Missing Florida teen found safe in Phenix City, Ala.
Muscogee County Jail
Muscogee Co. Sheriff’s Office warns residents about phone scam
UPDATE: Crash cleared on I-85 SB in Opelika

Latest News

Alabama State Trooper Marine Patrol file photo
Missing boater’s body found on Lake Martin
Vacant bank building in Midtown Columbus being demolished for Starbucks
Starbucks - Midtown
Starbucks - Midtown Columbus
LIST: Restaurants, businesses offering Veterans Day deals and discounts
11-10-21 Russell County Signing
11-10-21 Russell County Signing