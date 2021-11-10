Brookstone holds signing day for four student-athletes
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 3:55 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Congratulations to Liza Hollingsworth (Softball - Birmingham Southern College), Molly Gales (Softball - East Georgia State College), Pate Stansell (Golf - College of Coastal Georgia) and Coates Massey (Baseball - Columbus State University).
