Brookstone holds signing day for four student-athletes

By Jonathon Hoppe
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 3:55 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Congratulations to Liza Hollingsworth (Softball - Birmingham Southern College), Molly Gales (Softball - East Georgia State College), Pate Stansell (Golf - College of Coastal Georgia) and Coates Massey (Baseball - Columbus State University).

Our full interviews with each student-athlete are available in the video above.

