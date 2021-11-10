Bus driver left with 5-year-old girl’s leg stuck in door, mother says

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Cincinnati mother says her 5-year-old daughter suffered a leg injury when her school bus driver closed the door prematurely as she was getting out then started to drive away.

Corren Hall paints the picture of her 5-year-old daughter Miley’s leg dangling out of the closed bus doors as the Cincinnati Public Schools bus drove away. Hall says the little girl escaped with a sprained ankle and was unable to walk the next day, WXIX reports.

“It was incredibly painful,” Hall said. “I don’t know, like, my whole soul jumped out of my body.”

The incident happened on Nov. 3 as Hall was waiting for her daughter to get off the bus at Parker Woods Montessori School in Northside.

“I started seeing the door close,” she said, “so, I am repeatedly beeping before he even closed it all the way.”

Even then, she says the driver continued to drive off with the young girl’s leg hanging out.

“I was like, ‘Oh God!’ as he started accelerating the bus,” she said. “That’s when I ran out of my car. It was just, like, incredibly painful.”

Hall says the driver didn’t show much sympathy afterward.

“Once I got her off the bus, he didn’t even come over to check to see if her leg was hurt,” she said.

She adds the driver’s supervisor admitted the driver was in the wrong.

First Student, the bus company contracted by CPS, released a statement that reads in part: “At First Student, there is nothing more important than the safety of the students we transport. We understand the concern this incident has caused. We, too, are upset about what happened and are thankful the student will be okay. The driver involved has been removed from service as we continue our internal review.”

Hall says the incident has impacted not just her daughter but other students on the bus as well.

“She don’t even want to ride the bus again,” Hall said. “Even my son, even the kids out there that saw her that day, because they witnessed it, and they were yelling out, ‘Hey! Stop! Stop! Stop!’”

Hall says she feels alone without answers or follow-up from the district about her daughter’s mental wellbeing.

CPS did not respond to multiple requests for comment.

