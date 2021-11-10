Columbus High School opens art exhibit to honor military families for Veterans Day

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus High School Art Department presents “Resilience,” the opening of an art installation honoring military families for Veterans Day.

The art exhibit created by the art students of Columbus High School consists of over 300 clay red poppies situated around the grounds of the school. The poppies represent a day of remembrance and resilience for veterans and their families.

“We are so excited today to honor our military families. We would not be the same without them for sure and this morning we wanted to honor them both with a parade from the ROTC, the presentation of the colors and a remembrance,” said Gretchen Brand, art teacher at Columbus High School. “Then my art students took it upon themselves to create 300 clay red poppies that are not planted here out front of the high school.”

The students want a new way to look at the by including the resilience of all students of Columbus High School. They feel like they have made it through the COVID-19 pandemic the best they could as a student body and family as well.

The red poppy is a sign and symbol of remembrance from World War I and marked in history from a poem called “Flanders Field.”

History notes that Flanders Field was one of the war fields where red poppies grew from the remnants of war.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.