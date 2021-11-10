Columbus Police Department announces citizen self-reporting program

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police have announced a new way for residents to report certain types of crimes without ever having to leave their homes - because they can do it online.

The new self reporting program begins next week. The system will allow citizens to report specific incidents online themselves without having to call an officer or go to a police station.

Some things that can be reported include private property accident reports, accidents involving animals, financial crimes, scams, harassments and more.

Crimes that are in-progress should still be reported to 911.

