Columbus Water Works offers new program for relief on water bill

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus Water Works is currently offering an existing low-income credit program that provides an $8.50 monthly credit as well as payment plan options for customers.

The Columbus City Council presented a project called the Low Income Household Water Assistance Program.

The program provides grants to states as a temporary emergency program. The grant funds will be distributed through community partners.

This program will allow $2 - $300 per year based on eligibility.

Columbus Water Works says this project is still under review but should be made available at the beginning of 2022.

