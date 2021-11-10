Business Break
Crash causing delays on I-85 NB in Chambers County

(AP)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 3:01 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
CHAMBERS COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - A crash is causing delays on Interstate 85 northbound in Chambers County.

The Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) reports the crash happened at mile marker 71, just past Exit 70, Count Road 388.

One lane of traffic has been blocked and moderate delays are expected, according to ALDOT.

Drivers are urged to use caution when traveling through the area.

