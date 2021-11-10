Crash causing delays on I-85 SB in Opelika

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - A moderate crash is causing delays on I-85 southbound in Opelika.

According to the Alabama Department of Transportation, the crash happened at mile marker 62.4, at Exit 62 (Opelika / Columbus Parkway).

One lane is currently blocked. Drivers are urged to use caution while traveling through the area.

News Leader 9 will provide updates as crews work to clear the scene.

