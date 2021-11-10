Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

DeJoy: USPS was overwhelmed last year, but ready this time for the holidays

In this Aug. 18, 2020, file photo, mail delivery vehicles are parked outside a post office in...
In this Aug. 18, 2020, file photo, mail delivery vehicles are parked outside a post office in Boys Town, Neb. The United States Post Office said Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021 that it has chosen Oshkosh Defense to build its next-generation mail-delivery vehicle, part of an effort to make the USPS more environmentally friendly by switching a portion of its huge fleet to electric vehicles.(AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File)
By CNN
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 3:28 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Postmaster General Louis DeJoy says the U.S. Postal Service is ready to deliver your packages during the peak holiday season.

“Regarding the peak season, I want to begin with three words: We are ready,” he said Wednesday.

DeJoy’s assertion comes after he previously apologized for slow mail delivery during last year’s peak season.

It also follows the unveiling of a 10-year plan for the Postal Service to incorporate a series of changes.

The changes were implemented last month and include longer first-class mail delivery times and cuts to post office hours.

The changes have no affect on about 60% of first-class mail and nearly all periodicals.

“We are ready. So send us your packages and your mail, and we will deliver timely,” DeJoy said.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brandon Hughes is standing trial for 7 felony counts.
Former Lee Co. DA sentenced to jail for violating ethics law while in office
Missing Florida teen found safe in Phenix City, Ala.
Martina McBride
RiverCenter announces cancellation of Martina McBride concert
Muscogee County Jail
Muscogee Co. Sheriff’s Office warns residents about phone scam
MCSO: 35 sex offenders arrested during multi-agency operation

Latest News

11-10-21 Pacelli Signings
11-10-21 Pacelli Signings
Inflation surges to three-year high.
Inflation surges to three-year high
Kyle Rittenhouse took the stand at his murder trial Wednesday.
LIVE: Rittenhouse lawyers say they will ask for a mistrial
11-10-21 Columbus High Signing
11-10-21 Columbus High Signing
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks about COVID-19 vaccinations after touring a Clayco...
States challenge Biden’s vaccine mandate for health workers