Four years later, still no answers to West Point woman’s disappearance

Carol Evans, who suffers from suffers from Alzheimer's, was last seen on November 10, 2017...
Carol Evans, who suffers from suffers from Alzheimer’s, was last seen on November 10, 2017 around 2 p.m. at her home on Lower Lovelace Road in West Point.(Source: Troup County Sheriff's Office)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 11:41 AM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
WEST POINT, Ga. (WTVM) - Four years after her disappearance, there are still no answers to what happened to an elderly West Point woman.

Carol Evans, who suffers from suffers from Alzheimer’s, was last seen on November 10, 2017 around 2 p.m. at her home on Lower Lovelace Road in West Point.

Police say it is believed she left walking and never returned. While it remains unknown what Evans was wearing, she stands at 5′2″, weighs around 180 pounds, and wears eye glasses.

Anyone who sees Carol Evans is asked to contact 911 or the Troup County Sheriff’s Office at 706-883-1616.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

