Harris County teacher receives Flint Energies grant

HAMILTON, Ga. (WTVM) - A Harris County teacher has received an education grant from the Flint Energies Bright Ideas Park program.

Third-grade Park Elementary teacher Jennifer Lean submitted a proposal requesting funds to start a “Can You Dig It?” curriculum. School officials say all third graders will engage in exploring soil from prehistoric times to the present soil found in the garden at Park Elementary.

With the awarded funds, students will dig for fossils, research solutions to soil and water pollution with class books, compost, and collect rainwater.

