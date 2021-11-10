Business Break
Harris County teacher receives Flint Energies grant

(Source: Harris County School District)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 11:08 AM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
HAMILTON, Ga. (WTVM) - A Harris County teacher has received an education grant from the Flint Energies Bright Ideas Park program.

Third-grade Park Elementary teacher Jennifer Lean submitted a proposal requesting funds to start a “Can You Dig It?” curriculum. School officials say all third graders will engage in exploring soil from prehistoric times to the present soil found in the garden at Park Elementary.

With the awarded funds, students will dig for fossils, research solutions to soil and water pollution with class books, compost, and collect rainwater.

If you’d like to learn more about the Flint Energies grant, click here.

